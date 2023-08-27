WATCH: Ananya Panday Jets Off For Romantic Getaway With Aditya Roy Kapur After Dream Girl 2 Release

The newest lovebirds in tinsel town, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, were spotted leaving for yet another romantic vacation on Sunday morning, after the latter's film Dream Girl 2 hit the theatres. The film released in cinemas on August 25 and it is faring quite well at the box office.

Even though Aditya and Ananya have not made their relationship official yet, their pictures from their Spain vacation a month ago broke the internet and confirmed that the rumours were not just rumours.

While they have not addressed their relationship in clear words, they also seem to be making no efforts to hide it.

Aditya-Ananya's romantic getaway

On Sunday morning, Aditya and Ananya were spotted entering the airport, albeit separately. They arrived just minutes apart from each other, and when the paps asked them individually if they were flying together, both of them kept mum and simply smiled for the cameras.

Ananya kept it casual in a white tank top and loose cargo pants. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a checkered shirt and flaunted his new hairdo.

The paps were seen pulling their legs, and they also congratulated Ananya on the success of Dream Girl 2.

Aditya-Ananya's relationship timeline

It all began when Karan Johar spilled the beans on Koffee With Karan that he had spotted Aditya and Ananya getting cosy at his birthday bash.

While the actress denied his claims back then, she was later seen attending a private screening of Aditya's film 'Gumraah'.

A month ago, several pictures of the two of them indulging in PDA on the streets of Spain had gone viral on the internet, thus, confirming their relationship. Later, they were also caught watching Barbie at a Mumbai theatre by some lucky fans.

Recently, Aditya was seen hyping his girlfriend at the special screening of Dream Girl 2 and he also reviewed the film as "First Class".

