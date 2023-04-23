WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets TROLLED by Redditors for her unfriendly behaviour towards Katrina Kaif in old throwback video

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt, is currently making buzz for all the wrong reasons, after a recent video from Neha Dhupia's chat show, where Alia and Katrina Kaif were guests, has got viral on social media.

Netizens lashed out at her for her not-so-friendly behaviour towards the Tiger 3 actress.

During the show, Neha asked both actresses about a role they would like to steal from each other's careers. Katrina Kaif answered without any hesitation, saying she would like to steal Alia's role in ‘Dear Zindagi’.

However, when it was Alia's turn to answer the question, she made a weird expression and noise with her mouth, indicating she had no answer. This has left netizens irked, and they are slamming Alia for her response.

Redditors lash out at Alia Bhatt

Many social media users have accused Alia of thinking too highly of Katrina and not being confident enough in her own career. They claim that Alia's unfriendly attitude towards Katrina is causing her to give nonsensical answers to simple questions.

One Reddit user commented, "Alia stole Katrina's boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, and now she can't even answer a simple question on a chat show? It's clear she's too busy thinking about Katrina to focus on her own career."

Another user added, "If Alia were an outsider, we would have forgotten her name by now. But because she's friends with PC and Katrina, she's still relevant."

Here are some more comments criticizing the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress for her attitude;

Despite the backlash, Alia and Katrina's friendship remains strong, and they are set to appear in their first film together, Jee Le Zaraa. Fans are excited to see these two talented actresses share the screen, along with Priyanka Chopra.

It's not just Katrina that Alia shares a great camaraderie with. She is also good friends with Deepika Padukone, and the two even appeared together on Koffee With Karan 6. During the show, they spoke about being comfortable with each other despite their past relationships.

It's unfortunate that Alia's response on Neha's show has caused so much negativity towards her. Hopefully, she will rise above it and continue to shine in her career, building strong relationships with her colleagues along the way.

