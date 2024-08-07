 WATCH: Akshay Kumar Hosts Langar At His Mumbai Residence, Covers Face As He Serves Food To Needy
In the video, Akshay can be seen keeping his face covered with a mask and cap to avoid any untoward attention

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was seen hosting a small langar at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night, and the actor himself stepped out and distributed food amongst the needy. A video of his generous act is now splashed all over the internet, and netizens lauded him for the same.

In the video, Akshay can be seen keeping his face covered with a mask and cap to avoid any untoward attention. A member from his team stepped out of the main gate and called out the people around for the langar.

article-image

Akshay serves langar to needy

Akshay was then seen serving food into plates and sending them out of his gate for those who had gathered around his residence for the langar.

Netizens lauded Akshay for his act and called him 'humble'. "Akshay Kumar sir is so grounded," a user wrote, while another said, "Akki paji, dil jeet litta". "Man with a golden heart," a fan wrote.

article-image

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, which is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, among others.

Khel Khel Mein will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's highly-anticipated, Stree 2, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's high-octane thriller, Vedaa.

article-image

Akshay was last seen in the film Sarfira, which was the Hindi remake of Suriya's 2020 blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. Despite receiving rave reviews from the critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and it managed to earn Rs 25 lakh at the box office.

