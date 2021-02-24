Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek, and Aaradhya groove to 'Desi Girl' at family wedding

Earlier, images shared online showed the trio in traditional attire.

While Ash opted for an all-red traditional outfit, Aaradhya sported a blush pink ensemble. Abhishek kept it simple in a white kurta. The mother-daughter duo even wore matching jewellery.

In another set of pictures, the former Miss World and her daughter wore silver and fuschia outfits respectively.

Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, and has since been entertaining audiences with her performances. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar are some of her memorable movies. She was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. His forthcoming film projects include The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati, is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.

The two married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011.