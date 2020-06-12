Watch: Actress Genelia Deshmukh happily grooves to Baahubali's 'Manhohari'

Mumbai: When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh.
On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.
The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand.
"When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video.
A lot of fa posts followed.
A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face."
Another one wrote: "You look so happy."
Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)