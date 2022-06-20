e-Paper Get App

Watch: Action-packed trailer of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' out

The trailer spotlights the epic brawl between Gohan, Piccolo and the villainous android warriors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 04:29 PM IST
The action-packed and intriguing trailer of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' was officially released on Monday.

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' is the second film in the 'Dragon Ball Super' franchise. The final trailer spotlights the epic brawl between Gohan, Piccolo and the villainous android warriors.

Check out the trailer here:

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Dragon Ball Super : Super Hero’ on August 26.

