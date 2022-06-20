Watch: Action-packed trailer of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' out

The action-packed and intriguing trailer of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' was officially released on Monday.

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' is the second film in the 'Dragon Ball Super' franchise. The final trailer spotlights the epic brawl between Gohan, Piccolo and the villainous android warriors.

Check out the trailer here:

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Dragon Ball Super : Super Hero’ on August 26.