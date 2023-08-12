WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan & Team Ghoomer Play Cricket With Paps Ahead Of The Film’s Release

Abhishek Bachchan is making comeback to theatre with his soon-to release film ‘Ghoomer’. While the team is busy promoting the movie, the Sr. Bachchan came up with an impressive way to do so.

The actor who has showcased his versatile acting skills on-screen engaged in a cricket tournament with a media people on a ground who were actually there to click the team’s photo.

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S CRICKEt BATTLE WITH PAPS

In a video shared by the actor himself, you will see the actor bonding with media as he plays & discusses the game with them. Dressed in a track suit & paints paired with a black cap, Abhishek Bachchan is later seen clicking selfies with his fans. You will also hear the film's title song playing in the background.

Sharing the video, he wrote a caption, Camera flash or cricket clash, and the media went on with the second option. 🏏 Team #Ghoomer vs Team #Media 🤗 #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August”

Check Out the video attached here:

ABOUT GHOOMER

Abhishek Bachchan's powerful performance as a coach, whose pain converts into achieving someone's dream is brought to the screens.

The film depicts an extraordinary journey of a cricketer whose life meets tragedy with an unexpected accident that leaves Saiyami with only one hand. Post the accident, Saiyami becomes a lefty and attempts many times to end her life, but that's when Abhishek Bachchan enters.

Playing the coach in the film, Abhishek Bachchan's versatility shines. His character pushes Saiyami to an extent that with the right grit and determination, everything is possible. He beautifully portrays the role of a great mentor, acting as a catalyst to help her achieve her dreams.

Apart from the duo, you will also see Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. The film is slated for release on August 18, 2023.

