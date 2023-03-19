‘Was in financial crisis': Kangana Ranaut reveals re-working on her failed plan of opening a restaurant

Kangana Ranaut | Photo from Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut is among the most skilled and versatile actresses in the industry. Known for her roles in epic films like Queen, Manikarnika, and many others, she also had some other plans besides acting. Besides acting, she is deeply fond of cooking and even planned to open a restaurant last year.

Yes, you read that right! The actress recently revealed that she was almost ready to launch her restaurant in the Valleys last year. However, due to 'financial issues,' she had to cancel it.

Here’s what she said:

While she has already tried her hands at acting, directing, and producing, the pahadi girl dreams of owning a restaurant. In her recent Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut shared an old interview with filmmaker and trade analyst Hansal Mehta. In this video, we could see him asking Kangana about her wishes other than acting."

The story shared by Kangana Ranaut had a caption: "Another interview from more than a decade ago: Yes, cooking was always on my agenda... had some financial setbacks last year otherwise. I was all set to launch my restaurant in the valley. Will be coming soon."

The Queen actress further thanked her fans for sharing the clip, as she had already forgotten this interview. With this, she quoted: "When we develop intentions, we set a destiny GPS (global positioning system), So cultivate intentions and not desires."

Kangana Ranaut IG Story |

Kangana Ranaut's professional front

Let us tell you, the financial issue she talked about was using all her savings and even mortgaging her house to work on her upcoming film.

She was last seen in Dhaka and released in May 2022. Kangana had a lot of expectations from it, but the film didn’t manage to impress the audience. She is now all set to bounce back with political leader Indira Gandhi’s biopic, ‘Emergency," which will release anytime this year.

Earlier, it was scheduled to arrive on October 20. However, the actress decided to alter the date after two other releases were scheduled for the same date.