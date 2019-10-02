War Movie Review: Celebs, fans are in awe of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s action bonanza

This year’s action packed movie ‘War’ movie is finally in the theatres. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer Sidharth Anand’s action drama is grabbing everyone’s attention at the box office. People are lauding on social media and praising the efforts of the team especially Hrithik and Tiger’s face off.
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri all praising Hrithik Roshan in his review tweet. He wrote, “#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning! Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER.”
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was also impressed with the film and Hrithik Tiger’s performance. She wrote, “#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director.”
Apart from celebrities fans who went to watch the early morning shows also gave reviews of ‘War’. These tweets are showing the craziness of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s fan base.
One user wrote,” Iconic #RajMandir Cinema of Jaipur will open with 110% occupancy. How 110% ? Let me tell you there are 1130 seats in theater and theater owner is adding 113+ plastic chairs because #War craze is insane �”
Another user wrote, “@iHrithiktowers over as the senior.. @iTIGERSHROFF has given his best as the junior.. Together, they are terrific whether action or dance..”
Sidharth Anand’s movie has lot of Action sequences which is directed by South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh. He also mentioned Hrithik didn't think much about safety while shooting stunts for the upcoming film. Also the coastal city of Porto in Portugal was almost shutdown for two days straight to shoot an intense and high speed action sequence between Hrithik and Tiger.
