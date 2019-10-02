War Movie Review: Celebs, fans are in awe of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s action bonanza

This year’s action packed movie ‘War’ movie is finally in the theatres. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer Sidharth Anand’s action drama is grabbing everyone’s attention at the box office. People are lauding on social media and praising the efforts of the team especially Hrithik and Tiger’s face off.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri all praising Hrithik Roshan in his review tweet. He wrote, “#War is an action BONANZA! You have NEVER seen such action from an Indian film! @iHrithik is a GOD and @iTIGERSHROFF delivers his GREATEST act! Siddharth Anand mounts the film on a scale that’s truly a visual delight! @Vaaniofficial is stunning! Congrats @yrf on a BLOCKBUSTER.”