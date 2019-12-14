'War' actress Dipannita Sharma to play Roshanara Begum in 'Takht'?

Model turned actress Dipannita Sharma was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which went on to become a huge hit. Now as per the latest update Dipannita is also going to be part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht,where she will be seen playing a role of Mughal Princess Roshanara Begum.

A source says, “Roshanara was sister of Aurangzeb and Dara Sekoh and was always supportive of Aurangzeb. The makers have almost finished casting for major characters and Dipannita is also been offered to do this role, which will have grey shades to it. It is one of the important characters in the story. “

Karan has not announced rest of the cast for the film barring his main star cast. As per the people working on the film reveal, that the filmmaker is busy researching and giving final touches to the script. He is going to start workshops with his actors, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor and others in February as apart from their looks they will also need to work on their diction for this period drama. The actual shoot for the film is supposed to start from April next year.

Roshanara always wanted Aurangzeb to be Shah Jahan’s successor and had also helped him in running his kingdom later when Aurangzeb becomes the King.