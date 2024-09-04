'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai

Uorfi Javed is currently enjoying the success of her recently released reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The nine-episode series shows a glimpse into her everyday life and dysfunctional family. On Tuesday, September 3, Uorfi was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, accompanied by her sisters, Urusa, Asfi, and Dolly Javed, along with her brother, Sameer Aslam, and her mother, Zakiya Sultana.

While Uorfi was getting clicked by the paparazzi, a 15-year-old teen stranger asked her, 'What is your body count?' leaving her uncomfortable. Sharing her experience, she took to her Instagram story and said, "Yesterday something extremely uncomfortable happened with me and my family, a group of guys were passing by while I was getting papped, a guy shouted at me 'Whats your body count' infront of everyone. The boy was hardly 15 years old. He did that infront of my mother and my family!"

Check it out:

Further, expressing anger, Uorfi added, "You can clearly see from my expressions I was taken aback! I wanted to punch that man right infront of the paps. Please teach your boys to respect women or people in general. I feel sad for the boys parent."

Uorfi's show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation."