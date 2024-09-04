 'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai

Uorfi Javed recalled an uncomfortable encounter when a 15-year-old stranger asked her about her 'body count' recently.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Uorfi Javed is currently enjoying the success of her recently released reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The nine-episode series shows a glimpse into her everyday life and dysfunctional family. On Tuesday, September 3, Uorfi was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, accompanied by her sisters, Urusa, Asfi, and Dolly Javed, along with her brother, Sameer Aslam, and her mother, Zakiya Sultana.

While Uorfi was getting clicked by the paparazzi, a 15-year-old teen stranger asked her, 'What is your body count?' leaving her uncomfortable. Sharing her experience, she took to her Instagram story and said, "Yesterday something extremely uncomfortable happened with me and my family, a group of guys were passing by while I was getting papped, a guy shouted at me 'Whats your body count' infront of everyone. The boy was hardly 15 years old. He did that infront of my mother and my family!"

Check it out:

Read Also
'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As...
article-image

Further, expressing anger, Uorfi added, "You can clearly see from my expressions I was taken aback! I wanted to punch that man right infront of the paps. Please teach your boys to respect women or people in general. I feel sad for the boys parent."

FPJ Shorts
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Read Also
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Netizen Who Asked If She Wants To Foray Into Porn, Be On OnlyFans: 'I Do King...
article-image

Uorfi's show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...