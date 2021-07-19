'Want to see how it turns out': 'Pavitra Rishta' actor Asha Negi aspires to become a producer

Actor Asha Negi, who made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved show Pavitra Rishta, is today a known face on OTT. With projects like Baarish, Ludo, Abhay 2, Love Ka Panga, Khwabon Ke Parindey and the recently released Collar Bomb, the actress is making her mark with diverse roles and winning hearts with her performances.

Speaking about her innings on the OTT, Asha says, “It has been a happy ride. I get to play different parts. The most special being Collar Bomb as it allowed me to play a cop. My mother wanted me to join the Indian Army, so when I played this character it was like living a close life of an Army officer as a cop. Similarly, Khwabon Ke Parindey offered a lot of travel and a completely new character from what I was doing in television shows.”

Asha is one of the few actors to have worked on different platforms — television, OTT, films. As an actor, when asked which platform makes her the happiest, she was quick to respond, “OTT”. “I am enjoying working in the web space. A television show goes on for years and I don’t have that patience anymore. On the web, I am doing different characters and the duration of the show and shooting is also less so you have more opportunities for new characters. And unlike television, there are no daily telecast issues so we work comfortably at our own pace, without compromising on our performance. Undoubtedly, the web has given several opportunities to film and television actors. There are many options for actors now,” she shares.