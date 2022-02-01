Waluscha De Sousa reveals her first look from 'Crackdown' Season 2

Waluscha De Sousa has been teasing all her fans ever since the announcement of 'Crackdown 2'. The talented and gorgeous actress just shared the first look of her character from the show and has netizens in a frenzy.

Season 1 of 'Crackdown' gave Waluscha praises galore for her power packed performance and now, as shares her first look as Garima Kalra from the second season of 'Crackdown' the audience is on the edge of their seats.

Dressed as an Army officer who looks fierce and feisty, Waluscha surely gives us a hint that her role is definitely going to be intense and impactful therefore packing the right punch.

The actress has always proven her versatility and has never failed to impress the audiences with her million dollar smile and acting prowess.

Loading View on Instagram

The actress was last seen in the song 'Bollywood Wala Dance' and in the song 'Chingari' from 'Antim', where she nailed the Lavani folk dance effortlessly for which Waluscha garnered lots of praises and love.

And we surely are waiting with bated breath for 'Crackdown 2' after seeing this first look. The actress will soon be seen next in Abbas Mastan 'Penthouse' on Netflix and in 'Escaype Live' on Hotstar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:20 PM IST