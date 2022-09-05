Waluscha De Sousa: 'I hope Ruchi Narain will push the envelope as an actor like Kiara Advani'

Waluscha De Sousa, who was recently seen in Escaypelive is gearing up for the Indian remake of the international series, Revenge, that was aired a decade ago.

Talking about the remake, Waluscha shares, “I am elated to be part of this Indian adaptation. The successful show aired a while ago and I was a huge fan, I remember binge-watching it. When I was approached to be a part of the remake, I was supremely excited. I remember the original story like it was yesterday. I hope that the Indian audience loves this adaptation too since it has a fantastic gripping plot.”

Director Ruchi Narain, who earlier helmed Kiara Advani fame Guilty will direct the Indian remake of Revenge. When asked how does it feel to be directed by a female director, she says, “This is the first time that I am being directed by a female director and its a great empowering feeling. Ruchi is such a lovely person to work with. Needless to say a super director who’s outing with Guilty was applauded by all. She managed to get a solid performance out of Kiara and I am hoping that she pushes the envelope with me too. I have immense faith in her as a director.”

On a parting note, not much revealing about her character, she concludes, “All I can say is that I am yet again set to play a role that is very different than my other shows — Crackdown S1 and S2, Escaypelive, Tanaav, the Indian adaption of Fauda. As an actor, it is so fulfilling to ok be able to portray so many different characters and not be confined to stereotypes. I can’t wait to see this come together and bring it to the audiences.”