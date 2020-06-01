Wajid Khan death: B-Town pays tribute to music composer who died of coronavirus

The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Wajid Khan was the son of legendary tabla player Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan. The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Bollywood has been left shocked after Khan’s demise. Several celebrities took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a tweet expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the noted composer. "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."