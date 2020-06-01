Wajid Khan death: B-Town pays tribute to music composer who died of coronavirus

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as "Wanted", "Dabangg" and "Ek Tha Tiger", died in wee hours of Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.
Confirming the news, singer Sonu Nigam posted on his official social media handle: "My brother Wajid left us."
The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Wajid Khan was the son of legendary tabla player Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan. The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Bollywood has been left shocked after Khan’s demise. Several celebrities took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a tweet expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the noted composer. "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."
Actor Varun Dhawan, also took to Twitter to express his shock at the sudden demise, his tweet read, "Shocked hearing this news Wajid Khan bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."
Composer, Singer Salim Merchant also took to Twitter and said, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro Wajid Khan you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."
Parineeti Chopra wrote on Twitter, “ Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. ”
Many celebs took to social media to offer their condolences.
