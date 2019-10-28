Wait, why is Khusi Kapoor missing from this fun-filled family pic posted by Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are celebrating their first Diwali apart from each other as Khushi Kapoor is in New York pursuing her further education.

The sibling’s duo is not really used to staying apart from each other is not used to staying apart from each other but recently, they have been missing each other a little too much. Janhvi even visited New York amidst her busy schedule with her dad, Boney Kapoor for a little vacation.

With Anil Kapoor’s annual Diwali bash, the Kapoor clan looked every bit of glamourous dressed to their T.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a family picture with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and their dad Boney Kapoor. While the picture is all about their happy faces, Khushi Kapoor is missing from the picture.