'Vo Kya Hota Hai?' Prachi Desai REACTS To Paps Calling Her 'National Crush' (VIDEO)

Actress Prachi Desai is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She was recently spotted in Mumbai on Saturday (April 6) and several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms. A video of her sweet interaction with paparazzi has also gone viral.

In the video, paps are heard praising her and calling her the 'national crush'. Reacting to them, Prachi said she doesn't know what the term means. "Vo kya hota hai?" she asks the photographers.

They are then seen complimenting her smile. Prachi blushed as said, "Thank you, aap logon ki bhi smile bahot pyaari hai. Aap log jab aate ho mere face pe smile aa jati hai."

Take a look at her video here:

For her day out, the actress opted for a comfy off-white mini dress. Prachi amped up her look with heels and a maroon hand bag.

The actress is quite active on social media and she constantly shares pics and videos to keep her fans entertained. With her versatile performances, she has managed to garner a dedicated fan base. Recently, fans have been calling her 'national crush', a tag also given to actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Prachi rose to fame with her debut role as Bani in the popular television drama series Kasamh Se. She further gained recognition for her performance in films like Rock On!!, Bol Bachchan and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai among others.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil Vaid, Dinker Sharma. It is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. The film will release on an OTT platform on April 16.