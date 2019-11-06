Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri kickstarts the shoot of The Kashmir Files

Post the success of The Tashkent Files, filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his most ambitious project till date- The Kashmir Files and now he is all set to jumpstart the first schedule of the shoot across UK, USA & Canada. The month and a half long schedule will entail Agnihotri’s trailblazing journey overseas in an attempt to conduct research for the film. Alongwith his wife, actor & producer Pallavi Joshi, Vivek will be interviewing first hand record of displaced Kashmiri Pandits who are now settled far away from their roots.

The Kashmir Files- dubbed as #KashmirUnreported is a deep dive into the story of the biggest genocide in India’s history- ethnic cleansing of Kanshmiri Pandits, which has been unreported or under reported. Vivek Ranjan Agnihorti & Pallavi Joshi now embarks on a journey to unveil the underlying truth of this catastrophe that took place in India decades back.

The first schedule of the shoot entails on-camera interviews with victims, survivors and their family members and who have lost everything in the tryst. This shoot also marks the first ever attempt towards a consolidated report on this macabre incident which is still shrouded in mystery.

Talking of the first schedule Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “I believe that this is the first schedule of The Kashmir Files and the most difficult part of the filming process because it involves real people and real stories which Pallavi and I would capture on camera. Once I get this right it is half battle won. The research for this project is an extensive one and I want to channelize my energy in digging as deep as possible to get the truth out. This incident should have gone down in the annals in History but where is it? How many people know about the magnitude of it? “

He added, “A film like The Kashmir Files has to bring out the truth orelse it will be just another film that will come and go. I’m making this film ‘by demand’- I have numerous well wishers who have urged me to pick up this subject. I have had people calling me on phone and breaking down- telling me about how they have been witness to their father being butchered into 50 pieces or mother being raped. I owe them the truth”.

The prolonged research will take Vivek and Pallavi across USA, UK, Canada, Germany and around India to record firsthand account of victims, survivors and eyewitness of this terrible tragedy. The Kashmir Files promises to be the first ever true account of most heart wrenching story of human suffering that India has witnessed.