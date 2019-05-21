Vivek Oberoi takes a dig at former PM Manmohan Singh in the new trailer of PM Narendra Modi biopic

Vivek Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, PM Narendra Modi biopic has unveiled a new trailer of the film. The trailer takes a straight approach to glorify the current government and defame Congress and former UPA government.

Watch it here:

The trailer shows Vivek in an interview where he says, “Desh ki tijori gayab, naujawan ke rojgar gayab, koyla gayab, bijli gayab, yahaan tak ki pradhan mantriji ki awaaz bhi gayab” (The country has lost its wealth, the youth have lost their jobs, we have no coal or electricity, so much so that the prime minister has also lost his ability to speak).

In the next frame we see the actor who is portraying Manmohan Singh in the film. The film was initially salted to release on April 10 amid elections but was postponed due to a ban by Election Commission. The ban on the release of the biopic stated “any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.” On April 26, the Supreme Court upheld the EC’s decision to ban the film till May 19.

Directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Barkha Sengupta and Zarina Wahab.