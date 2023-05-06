Vivek Agnihotri WARNS The Kerala Story team of unimaginable hate, says 'your lives will change forever'

Vivek Agnihotri, the renowned director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, has raised a word of caution for the team behind ‘The Kerala Story’.

As the huge hype and impressive box office figures surround the film, Agnihotri took to Twitter to offer his congratulations and a piece of advice that may forever change their lives.

Here's what he said

In his message directed to producer Vipul Shah and the entire team, Agnihotri acknowledged their brave effort and success.

However, he warned them about the storm that awaits, a wave of unimaginable hate that may suffocate and demoralize them. Despite the trials ahead, he reminded them that those chosen by God bear the responsibility of becoming the change agents.

Check out what he wrote in his tweet:

Agnihotri firmly believes that cinema serves as a medium to follow the course of Dharma, and he urged the community of Indic storytellers to grow and support new, young talent. He envisioned an Indic Renaissance becoming the guiding light of a New Bharat.

Reflecting on his own experience making films in India, Agnihotri shared the purpose of art, as passed down by great filmmakers and critics. He stated that art always tends to provoke people to question several beliefs & biases while cinema shows the reality of society.

He emphasized the artist's duty to expose and challenge evil with their art, an unwritten law that must be upheld.

According to Agnihotri, cinema possesses a power that surpasses media and politics in presenting uncomfortable truths, correcting history, and fighting cultural battles. It becomes the soft power of a nation, serving larger interests. However, he acknowledged that the journey of filmmaking in India is far from easy.

Agnihotri talks about his films as examples

Drawing from his own ordeals during the making of films like "Buddha in A Traffic Jam' 'The Tashkent Files', and 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri revealed the physical, professional, social, and psychological assaults he endured.

He stressed that paving the way for a new era, an Indic Renaissance, and toppling old Gods requires immense sacrifice and unwavering dedication.

Despite the hardships, Agnihotri considers himself chosen by Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and creativity. Surrendering to her, he finds the strength to confront hardcore fundamentalists and enemies of truth, justice, and Dharma.

Meanwhile, trade expert Taran Adarsh disclosed that 'The Kerala Story' has amassed a significant collection of Rs 8 crores. The film experienced a decent footfall on Friday, with a notable growth in the evening.