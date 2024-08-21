Vivek Agnihotri Joins Protest Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Every Woman Is Scared To Step Out' (VIDEO)

Vivek Agnihotri |

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has often been in the news for his opinions on current topics. He has now raised his voice against the Kolkata rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in a medical college. He believes in taking action rather than just posting about it on social media and has now joined the protest in the case.

He participated in the protest rally from Maula Ali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Wednesday. Vivek also spoke his heart out about the case and stated, “We are all posting on Instagram or Twitter in Bombay and absolving ourselves of guilt, but someone has to do this work. I felt someone needed to come forward and take action. When people with the power to influence public opinion and young people come together, it inspires others to join in as well."

Hello, Kolkata! Tomorrow, I’ll be joining the protest rally against the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor. I urge all citizens to join me in demanding women’s safety and our right to life.



Rally: 21 Aug, 3:30 PM, from Maula Ali to Dorina Crossing. pic.twitter.com/DahC8f5xP4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 20, 2024

The 50-year-old director also focused o the importance of taking action and inspiring youngsters to take a step rather than connecting online. He said, “If people like us lead by example and protest, it will encourage young individuals to step out of their homes and join this campaign. Otherwise, people tend to think that just typing on social media is enough to bring about change. But for real change, we need to be active in the streets. That's why I'm here – to fight for what I believe in.”

He also feels that women's safety and right to life, and they should not fear leaving their house as their dignity of life comes under threat that someone would molest them. "Every woman is scared to step out of the house. Dignity of life is also getting compromised when someone is even eve teasing you," he concluded.

Agnihotri feels he does not need any support from the industry since he has always believed in moving alone and taking a stand whenever it is necessary.