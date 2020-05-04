Viva girl band is back with 'Jaago Zara', internet gets nostalgic

Popular Indian pop girl group Viva is back to entertain fans amid the COVID-19 crisis. The group featured Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Mahua Kamat and shot to fame from Channel [V] show - Coke [V] Popstars. Viva girls are evoking nostalgia among netizens and their comeback video is unmissable! Music producer Anushka Manchanda took to her Instagram to share the good news with fans and also dropped a wonderful rendition of their chart-buster 'Jaago Zara'.
Anushka took to her Instagram to share the video of the song and even penned down a heartfelt post. She wrote, "For the people who have never heard this song before, Jago Zara is the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless.
For the downtrodden, the broken, the supressed, the marginalised, sidelined, the outnumbered
For the ones that are asleep, unconscious, blinded, confused, hypnotised
For the ones that need strength, love, power, support..... Jago Zara! Savera Ho Gaya!"
Check out the video here:
In the post, Anushka added, ''This video is for you, for every time you have thought of us, sent us messages, sung our songs and reached out to us to tell us how you feel Thank you for this everlasting love, this crazy bond you have built with us that has lasted so many years. We feel you, we give you love right back."
'Jaago Zara' was written by legendary poet Javed Akhtar and was composed by Salim - Sulaiman. For the 2020 version, the girls have recorded the tracks at home due to the nation-wide lockdown.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Yes...I remember this so clearly...best childhood memories."
"Even after soo many years, it’s one of the most powerful songs!! You made my day ladies," wrote another fan.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)