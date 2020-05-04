Viva girl band is back with 'Jaago Zara', internet gets nostalgic

Popular Indian pop girl group Viva is back to entertain fans amid the COVID-19 crisis. The group featured Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Mahua Kamat and shot to fame from Channel [V] show - Coke [V] Popstars. Viva girls are evoking nostalgia among netizens and their comeback video is unmissable! Music producer Anushka Manchanda took to her Instagram to share the good news with fans and also dropped a wonderful rendition of their chart-buster 'Jaago Zara'.

Anushka took to her Instagram to share the video of the song and even penned down a heartfelt post. She wrote, "For the people who have never heard this song before, Jago Zara is the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless.

For the downtrodden, the broken, the supressed, the marginalised, sidelined, the outnumbered

For the ones that are asleep, unconscious, blinded, confused, hypnotised

For the ones that need strength, love, power, support..... Jago Zara! Savera Ho Gaya!"

Check out the video here: