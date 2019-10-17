Virat Kohli move aside, Kate Middleton is absolutely slaying it in ethnic wear at a musical event in Chitral

Prince William and Kate Middleton who are on their three day visit to Pakistan, visited Chitral the Hindu Khush. The Duke and Duchess were presented with traditional Chitrali hats. Kate sported her traditional hat with a warm shawl and colorful embroidered jacket she was given.

William, during his the visit to Chitral recalled the time when his mother late mother Princess Diana visited the region during her first solo visit to Pakistan in 1991. Diana was also welcomed with the same gesture and was given a Chitrali hat during her visit.

Now, in a recent video posted by the Kensington Palace shows Kate interacting with the people of Kalash, an indigenous tribe in Chitral. She wore another traditional outfit which includes a hat with an elongated end, topped with a colourful feather. Clearly much better than Virat Kohli popping up with his traditional attire in Manyavar commercials.

Their official Twitter handle posted the video captioned as, “Thank you to the Kalash people in Chitral for the wonderful welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today! #RoyalVisitPakistan”