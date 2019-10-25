Virat Kohli is chilling with Anushka Sharma post-victory against South Africa

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is always up for PDA on social media with his wife’s picture. He always find a way to express his love for Anushka Sharma on photo-sharing app.
Indian cricket team just finished their South Africa tour after giving a whitewash. It seems Virat now wants to spend some time with his wifey. Just few hours ago Virat took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey photo with his wife Anushka and both look stunning, as always.
In the photo, while Virat can be seen clad in a grey t-shirt and black shorts, Anushka looks gorgeous in black slit dress. With mountains and a blue river at the background, the duo looks absolutely beautiful in the picture. Along with the photo, Virat left a love-struck and a heart emoticon as a caption.
Recently Virat and anushka also celebrated the Karwa Chauth where the couple looks stunning. Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun.
On professional front Anushka made her last appearance in ‘Sui Dhaga’ with Varun Dhawan, the movie was helmed by Sharat Katariya. She is yet to reveal her upcoming projects.
