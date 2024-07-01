Virat Kohli Dedicates T20 World Cup Win To Anushka Sharma: 'None Of This Would Be Possible Without You'

After making Indians proud by lifting the T20 World Cup trophy, star batter Virat Kohli did not forget to appreciate his better half Anushka Sharma for her unconditional support and love.

Virat shared a romantic sun-kissed picture of himself and Anushka.

Virushka can be seen smiling their heart out.

Along with the picture, Virat penned a note, which read, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma." As soon he posted the message for Anushka, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Music sensation Badshah wrote, "And then he does this." Athiya Shetty dropped heart emoji. Shibani Akhtar commented, "you two."

Anushka was not present in the stands during the nail-biting thriller T20 World Cup final match between Team India and South Africa on Saturday but she supported her husband virtually like always.

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, Anushka dropped an appreciation for Team India.

"Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Anushka.

In another post, Anushka shared a picture of Virat as he smiled and lifted the trophy. The actor captioned the post, "AND ..... I love this man (red heart emoji) @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home (red heart emoji)- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this! (Wink and kissing face emojis)." Virat also announced his retirement from T20Is following the win.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Virat ended the edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ended the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Recapping the final T20 WC match, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.