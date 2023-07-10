 Viral! Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Ban Than Chali Bolo In UNSEEN Video Grabs Eyeballs (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon appear in ‘Animal’ alongside south beauty Rashmika Mandanna, is making headlines for all the right reasons. 

As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of director Saandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. Fans weren’t aware of the fun he had on the sets at that time and it’s all out now. Several videos of actor dancing his heart out during the wrap-up party have been surfaced on the internet, and is going increasingly viral.Ra

RANBIR KAPOOR IN UNSEEN CLIP

In one video, the Brahmastra actor could be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Ban than Chali Bolo’ song grabbing everyone’s attention. Netizens are amazed by the infectious energy he is spreading all around with his charm.

As he dances, you will see him dressed in a casual white tee, black cap and denim jeans, surrounded by the whole cast and crew. Check out the video here:

THERE’S MORE TO YOUR SURPRISE

Definitely, it’s not all! Multiple videos of the actor have been surfaced, which is being loved by the audience. In another video, Ranbir perfectly performs on songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’.

Have a look at it here:

RANBIR KAPOOR’S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Talking about his work front, the actor is prepping up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Animal’, slated to release in theatres on December 1, 2023. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, Animal also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Besides this, he will reportedly play the lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’.

