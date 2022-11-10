Vir Das' Bengaluru show cancelled after objection from right-wing group, comedian apologises

Vir Das | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Vir Das on Thursday announced that his show in Bengaluru has been cancelled due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

The show was scheduled for November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Vir wrote, "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Reportedly, the show was cancelled due to pressure from a right-wing group called Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The group approached the police and claimed that Das' show might hurt Hindu sentiments and present India in a bad light.

The spokesperson of the group reportedly complained that they don’t feel right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in 'communally sensitive' areas like Bengaluru.

Copyright case against Vir Das

A case of copy right has been registered against the actor-comedian at Cuff Pared Police Station for allegedly stealing jokes.

Producer Ashvin Gidwani, the Managing Director of Ms Ashvin Gidwani Production Pvt. Ltd has alleged that Vir Das stole 12 jokes from a script they jointly created.