e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVir Das' Bengaluru show cancelled after objection from right-wing group, comedian apologises

Vir Das' Bengaluru show cancelled after objection from right-wing group, comedian apologises

The stand-up comedian on Thursday announced that his show in Bengaluru has been cancelled due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Vir Das | Instagram
Follow us on

Stand-up comedian Vir Das on Thursday announced that his show in Bengaluru has been cancelled due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

The show was scheduled for November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Vir wrote, "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Take a look at his post here:

Reportedly, the show was cancelled due to pressure from a right-wing group called Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The group approached the police and claimed that Das' show might hurt Hindu sentiments and present India in a bad light.

The spokesperson of the group reportedly complained that they don’t feel right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in 'communally sensitive' areas like Bengaluru.

Copyright case against Vir Das

A case of copy right has been registered against the actor-comedian at Cuff Pared Police Station for allegedly stealing jokes.

Producer Ashvin Gidwani, the Managing Director of Ms Ashvin Gidwani Production Pvt. Ltd has alleged that Vir Das stole 12 jokes from a script they jointly created.

Read Also
Mumbai: Copyright case filed against actor, comedian Vir Das
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Vir Das' Bengaluru show cancelled after objection from right-wing group, comedian apologises

Vir Das' Bengaluru show cancelled after objection from right-wing group, comedian apologises

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor goes on a Twitter rant over 'regressive reporting' on his birthday

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor goes on a Twitter rant over 'regressive reporting' on his birthday

Hema Malini performs Radha Ras Bhari dance in Mathura, calls it a dream affair

Hema Malini performs Radha Ras Bhari dance in Mathura, calls it a dream affair

Britney Spears slams Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for biopic comment: 'I'm not dead'

Britney Spears slams Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for biopic comment: 'I'm not dead'

Malaika Arora makes her digital debut with an all-new reality show Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora makes her digital debut with an all-new reality show Moving In With Malaika