Vipul Shah receives over 10,000 auditions for 'Commando' OTT series

As soon as filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah announced that the 'Commando' franchise will go on OTT, it has taken the whole nation's drive towards it.

As the film has already ruled the hearts of the masses, the announcement of bringing a new face in its OTT edition is yet again a big news for the audiences.

As soon as the filmmaker broke the news, hundreds of candidates showed their interest from across the country.

According to the sources, "The email ID, given by casting partner Mukesh Chhabra, is flooded with a lot of good candidates and 10K plus people have shown their interest in becoming the next Commando. The makers have been receiving more than 1,000 audition clips on mail everyday. Candidates from MP, UP, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, and Delhi are showing their interest in the same."

Adds the source, "Considering a huge load on their email inbox, the makers had to transfer the clips to an external HDD to empty the mailbox to receive more audition entries. As the casting of the series is running up at full pace, the auditioned candidates are constantly making follow-up requests for the result that will be announced on August 10."