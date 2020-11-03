Violinist TN Krishnan dies at 92, PM Modi says 'big void in music world'

Chennai: Violin maestro and Padma awardee T.N. Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.

Krishnan was born in 1928 in Tripunithura in Kerala to A. Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal and later settled in Chennai. He died on Monday evening.

Condoling Krishnan's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his demise has left a big void in the world of music.

"The demise of noted violinist T. N. Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.