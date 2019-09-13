Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson pen emotional Instagram post on Paul Walker's 46th birth anniversary

It has been almost 6 years since Paul Walker left for his heavenly abode. The actor who died in a tragic accident in 2013 was much-loved by his co-stars for his humble and helpful nature. Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, who worked with Paul penned emotional posts on Instagram remembering Paul on what would've been his 46th birthday.
Diesel said he feels blessed to call Paul his brother.
"So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love.
"His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place," Vin added.
Paul was killed in a car accident in November, 2013.
