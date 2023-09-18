 Vikrant Massey, Wife Sheetal Thakur Expecting Their First Child: Report
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 14, 2022, in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Vikrant Massey, Wife Sheetal Thakur Expecting Their First Child: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, as the duo is all set to become parents soon. The couple tied the knot in February 2022 in Mumbai after dating each other for many years.

According to a report in ETimes, Vikrant and Sheetal are over the moon currently as they are entering a new phase of their lives.The duo are yet to respond to the pregnancy rumours.

Vikrant and Sheetal featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web series, Broken But Beautiful. The duo got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019.

In 2022, sharing the official wedding photos on Instagram, Vikrant and Sheetal wrote, "Saat saalo ka ye safar ab saat janmo mein badal gaya (The journey of seven years has now turned to a journey of seven lifetimes). Thank you so much for being a part of our journey. Sheetal and Vikrant." 

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in the action thriller film, Mumbaikar. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, and Hridhu Haroon. He also appeared in Made In Heaven 2, in which he played the role of Nawab Khan.

Next, he has Yaar Jigri, directed by Amit Joshi, which will also feature Sunny Singh. Vikrant will also star next in 12th Fail, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

