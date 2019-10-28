Vijay's 'Bigil' crosses Rs 100 Cr mark in just 3 days

Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee, happens to be the filmmaker's third collaboration with Vijay. The sports-drama has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in just three days after it hit the screens on October 25.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "#Bigil has taken more than Rs100 Crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office..Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara, @Atlee_dir, @archanakalpathi, @Ags_production and Team.. (sic)"
Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles, features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay can be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women's football team as the son.
Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. Both the versions of the film hit the screens on the same day.
The makers spent Rs. 6 crore just to erect a football stadium for a pivotal sequence. The music is by AR Rahman, who said in a recent interaction that he hasn't worked on a film of this genre in south India.
