Vijay Sethupathi refutes rumours of having signed 'The Family Man 3'

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi was in the news a couple of days ago over remuneration for his debut web series with Shahid Kapoor. It is being said the actor is charging the same as Shahid, who also makes his digital debut with the Raj and DK directorial. And now, the actor has made headlines again with the buzz that he is being roped in for the third instalment of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. Ask the actor about it, and he cuts in and says, "This isn't true." Well, that puts rumours to rest.

Currently, the actor is in Chennai shooting a Tamil film with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. The actor says he will start shooting for the web series sometime this month. "It's a 20-day schedule. I've been working on my Hindi, and I will be saying my dialogues in the language. Ab meri bhasha qafi sudhar gayi hai (My Hindi has improved a lot)," Vijay adds.

Vijay will also be seen as an antagonist in the Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil starrer, Vikram. "I resumed shooting for that on August 21. I've always been a fan of Kamal Haasan sir. This is my opportunity to observe him from close quarters."

Adding further, he says, "I believe acting is all about observation. To me, the least important part of a performance is the dialogue. I feel words always get in the way of emotions. That's why I enjoyed shooting for the Hindi film Gandhi Talks. It has no dialogues, and it's a silent film."

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST