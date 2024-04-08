 Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting Actor, His Film Family Star
A member from Vijay's team termed the trolling against the actor as "orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns"

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Actor Vijay Deverakonda's team has lodged an official police complaint with the Cyberabad Police and claimed that the Arjun Reddy fame was being attacked unnecessarily. Not just that, but the complaint also stated that his latest release, Family Star, was being targeted by those with malicious intent.

A member from Vijay's team shared the update on his X handle, in which the actor's representatives can be seen handing over the complaint copy to the cops. He also termed the trolling against Vijay as "orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns".

"Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured due course," he wrote.

Vijay is yet to issue a statement over the police complaint.

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional events of Family Star, Vijay was asked about trolls questioning the lavish set-up of the song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa in a film which tells the story of a middle class couple. To that, the actor had reacted rather strongly and had stated that no one involved in the making of the film was "stupid".

"I don’t understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?" he asked, adding that grand dream sequences have always been a part of Indian films but they were never questioned. He also urged people to watch the film till the end before jumping to conclusions.

Family Star released in theatres on April 5 and after its first weekend at the box office, the film managed to collect Rs 11 crore. Directed by Parasuram Petla, it has received mixed responses from audience and critics alike, and has failed to see an uptick in its numbers.

