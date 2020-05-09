Vidyut Jammwal uses 'raw animal strength' to pull a bullock cart

Mumbai: The superfit Vidyut Jammwal has once again proved that lockdown or not, he is always in shape to take up any physical challenge.

In a new video the actor has shared on Instagram, Vidyut can be seen pulling a bullock cart all by himself!

"Use your innate raw animal strength. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #CountryBoy #kalaripayattu," the actor captioned the video, in which he balances a loaded cart on his shoulder as he jogs down the path.