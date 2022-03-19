Vidya Balan spills the beans on why she's a rebel

Vidya Balan’s latest film Jalsa released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 to rave reviews. The film, which also stars Shefali Shah, has been helmed by Suresh Triveni. The Free Press Journal caught up with Vidya for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your first-ever meeting with Shefali...

I was shooting for my first TV show. It was a campus scene, and it was a scene between her and another actor, and we were a bunch of actors. I had already watched her in Banegi Apni Baat. I thought she was amazing. When I saw her performing in person, she was unbelievable. This feeling I felt every time I watched her on-screen.

How did it feel to meet Shefali again?

Yeh love story tab shuru hui thi when we met for reading sessions of Jalsa! I was damn nervous. Manav (Kaul) had told me she is cool to work with. I wanted to know her working process. I don’t remember what he told me about her process. I was reading in a low voice. She is Shaifali Shah. She came and gave me the biggest and the tightest hug. I felt comfortable.

You are known to be choosy when it comes to saying yes to any film, especially during the earlier stage of your acting career...

I think it was around 2007/8 when I didn’t give my best and realised there is no point. If the work doesn’t inspire me to give my best, then I shouldn’t do it. This was the time when Ishqiya and Paa happened. I think sometimes waiting is good and crucial because you are a female actor and people tend to tell you, ‘Aapka na shelf life bahut kam hota hai...’

When lead male actors play villains, they’re looked at differently, but females in a negative role are judged. Do you feel there is discrimination?

I just felt my character in Jalsa is a little grey. I was judging and felt I should not do it as people would judge me. But since we were dealing with the pandemic, I felt you cannot judge anybody. So then I was ready to play Maya. As a woman, you are concerned about people liking you. You feel this subconsciously though it wasn’t a conscious feeling for me. I must say this is the best time to be a female actor as we are getting the best roles written. Male actor kar kya raha hai? I don’t mean it disrespectfully at all. Their structure pattern has yet not opened, whereas we are doing all the layered nuanced roles.

You say, 'Male actor kar kya raha hai?' Is it because you are not working with them?

I’ve not been offered to work with male actors from 2008 to now. I don’t miss it. I have worked with wonderful actors, but I’m talking about the A-lister stars. I haven’t gotten any films with them. I did Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar and a film with Emraan Hashmi. But I’m getting offered great content and amazing roles with fantastic stories.

Do you see yourself as a rebel?

I’m a rebel (laughs); jo lagti nahin hai! I don’t like to work with someone with whom I feel there will be clashes. Then it becomes very difficult to work. Actually, if you don’t get that vibe with the director, I don’t do that film. So yes, when we discuss the project during the conversation only, I understand that I will not be able to gel with him. Hence I say no.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:13 AM IST