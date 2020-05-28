Vidya Balan reveals first look of her short film 'Natkhat'

Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan unveiled the first look of her first short film 'Natkhat,' wherein she can be seen in a rural avatar. The actor has also donned the hat of a producer for the film, in which she essays the lead role.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor put out the intriguing first look from the flick on Instagram where she seems essaying the role of a mother as she keeps her hand on a kid's head, and appears to be giving him a head massage, while she's seen lost in her thoughts.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat." The short film is helmed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Srewvala and Vidya Balan.