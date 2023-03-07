PHOTO: Vidya Balan’s bold look sets the internet on fire

Vidya Balan | Photo from Instagram

OMG! Vidya Balan did the unthinkable by ditching her entire wardrobe for the annual celebrity photo shoot of Dabboo Ratnani. Her photo has gone increasingly viral, leaving the netizens in awe.

The Dirty Picture actress is known for her girl next door image and is on the list of top choices for this year’s photos from the popular fashion and commercial photographer.

In this picture, you will see her covering her body with a newspaper in one hand and a mug in the other. She was also wearing sunglasses and a pair of heels. It’s clearly visible that the actress chose to go n’de for a photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani, hiding her bare body behind the newspaper.

So how did Netizens respond to it?

This bold photoshoot of Vidya Balan has received a mixed response from internet users. Her comment thread was bombarded with both appreciation and trolls.

Many users remembered her film, The Dirty Picture, that revolved around the South actress, Silk Smitha.

Netizens' comments on Vidya Balan’s photo

A user wrote, "Beauty at its peak is the creation of a creator…" Another user commented, "❤️🔥🔥🔥smoking hot."

One of the users who did not like Vidya’s decision of bold photoshoot commented, "Ab p*rn video bhi banega bollywood me dani Daniel aur mia Khalifa ki career khatre me 😂"

Besides Vidya Balan, Dabboo Ratnani had also shot stars like SRK, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and a new face in the industry, Shehnaaz Gill