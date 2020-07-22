Vidhu Vinod Chopra vs Chetan Bhagat: Decoding C-Bag's diatribe against 'snobs and elites'

On Tuesday, Chetan Bhagat went a Lucifer-level tirade against ‘elites and snobs’ on Twitter after one of his tweets appeared to trigger a host of people. It all started with a tweet that many deemed was threatening critics.
Chetan Bhagat wrote: “Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.”
This followed a series of tweets where Chetan Bhagat called out ‘elite snobs’.
He wrote: “Elitist snobbery: Exhibit I Talentless, mean spirited people who only had the fortune of learning English and grew up in an English speaking environment and now feel superior and constantly mock other Indians. These are the people responsible for creating a bullying culture.”
He added: “Elitist snob exhibit II Another talentless person who knows English hence feels entitled certifying and commenting crap on the #1 writer in the country. PS: Sorry, enough of being told to be modest. I am freaking awesome. Especially compared to these talentless people.”
He further wrote: “Elitist snob Exhibit 3: Normally, this guy would be talking about the importance of mental health. But has no issues writing this about me in public, because his ilk allows that. Also, again a talentless person who can't write one engaging paragraph certifying India's #1 writer.”
He added: “Exhibit IV: snob and elitist critic. I didn’t take any names. Why did he get triggered? Is talentless and served masters. Yet as a eco system warrior believes he can comment on someone way more educated and self made. Why? Angrezi sir.”
Meanwhile, replying to Juggernaut Founder Chiki Sarkar wondered why Chetan Bhagat was targeted for being a ‘commercial popular writer’.
To this Bhagat replied: “Because I am awesome. Because I threaten the elitist ecosystem. If I win, any Indian can win. What will the elitists do then? And yes, none of these haters have been able to write one worthwhile engaging page in their life.”
However Bhagat took personal umbrage at Anupama Chopra’s tweet which claimed that he was ‘lowering the discourse’.
He wrote: “Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?”
Chopra had earlier caused outrage when she had tweeted that Bhagat was further lowering the discourse.
When one Twitter user pointed out that it was wrong to accuse Anupama Chopra of her husband’s actions, he wrote: “I am obviously not holding her responsible. But she kept quiet then and is pontificating to me now. You know words like uncouth, doesn't automatically mean you understand what I said.”
He further wrote: “Many know this, for those new here. 1) 3 Idiots was based on my novel Five Point Someone and my story. 2) The film won every story award that year. 3) I was not given any of those story awards. They took them all. 4) As a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected.”
He further claimed: “Snob elitist ecosystem critics have whatsapp groups. They mutually decide to trash a movie or actor before the trial. Nobody wants to mess with them as they will collectively trash you. So people keep quiet. Many producers and directors in Bollywood will confirm this.”
Incidentally, Vir Sanghvi had written about this years ago when he compared the treatment meted out to Chetan Bhagat and that to Vikas Swarup – who is the author of Q&A which inspired Slumdog Millionaire.
While Vikas Swarup was flown to the Oscars by Danny Boyle and Co, Chetan Bhagat was the subject of what can only be called bullying.
Sanghvi wrote: “The cast and makers of 3 Idiots are answering questions from the press as part of the publicity campaign for the film. When journos keep asking about the lack of recognition accorded to author Chetan Bhagat, on whose book the film is based, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra stands up, points a finger at an inquisitive journalist and shouts ‘Shut up’. Chopra is prevented from saying much more by his colleagues and Aamir Khan then swings into damage control mode. He tries to sound reasonable but manages to abuse Chetan Bhagat, calls him publicity hungry – a bit rich considering the stunts Aamir staged to gain publicity for 3 Idiots – and berates journos for believing Bhagat.”
10 years later, Chetan Bhagat is perhaps calling out at the ‘lack of grace’
