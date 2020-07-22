Vidhu Vinod Chopra vs Chetan Bhagat: Decoding C-Bag's diatribe against 'snobs and elites'

On Tuesday, Chetan Bhagat went a Lucifer-level tirade against ‘elites and snobs’ on Twitter after one of his tweets appeared to trigger a host of people. It all started with a tweet that many deemed was threatening critics.

Chetan Bhagat wrote: “Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.”

This followed a series of tweets where Chetan Bhagat called out ‘elite snobs’.

He wrote: “Elitist snobbery: Exhibit I Talentless, mean spirited people who only had the fortune of learning English and grew up in an English speaking environment and now feel superior and constantly mock other Indians. These are the people responsible for creating a bullying culture.”

He added: “Elitist snob exhibit II Another talentless person who knows English hence feels entitled certifying and commenting crap on the #1 writer in the country. PS: Sorry, enough of being told to be modest. I am freaking awesome. Especially compared to these talentless people.”

He further wrote: “Elitist snob Exhibit 3: Normally, this guy would be talking about the importance of mental health. But has no issues writing this about me in public, because his ilk allows that. Also, again a talentless person who can't write one engaging paragraph certifying India's #1 writer.”

He added: “Exhibit IV: snob and elitist critic. I didn’t take any names. Why did he get triggered? Is talentless and served masters. Yet as a eco system warrior believes he can comment on someone way more educated and self made. Why? Angrezi sir.”