Video: Sushmita Sen Struggles To Speak, Tells Paps She Cannot Smile Because Of THIS Reason

Sushmita Sen | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was spotted outside a dental clinic in Mumbai on Tuesday. In the now-viral videos, Sushmita is seen struggling to speak after heavy dose of local anaesthesia. She still managed to greet the paparazzi and interact with them before zooming off in her car.

A video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows Sushmita outside a dental clinic in Bandra with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Her voice was unrecognisable as she interacted with paps.

While posing for them, she said she is unable to smile properly. Her speech was also slurred and it was apparent that she had been injected with a heavy dose of local anaesthesia after toothache. When paps said she'll get better in three to four days, the actress said she was hoping the pain would subside within a day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the third season of the crime-thriller web series Aarya, which received positive reviews from the audience. She also played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali, and though the series failed to make a mark, Sushmita's performance was lauded by critics.

A couple of months back, Sushmita appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast and discussed several aspects of her life. She shared that she didn't have to explain the act of sex to her children as a part of sex education. The actress shared that the conversation she had with her girls about sex was very different from what the actress had with her mom. The conversation that Sushmita had with her mother was not very intimate, unlike the one she had with her daughters.