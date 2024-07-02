 VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of Control Crowd
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of Control Crowd

VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of Control Crowd

Shraddha won hearts as she hugged a bunch of young fans who were waiting for her for quite some time

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently visited Lucknow for an event and she was brutally mobbed as fans got a whiff of her presence in the city. A shocking video from outside a hotel went viral in which the crowd can be seen going out of control to catch just one glimpse of the actress.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen stepping out of the hotel in a simple green top and jeans and as she made her way to her car, a large crowd surrounded her. They tried to shake hands with her and click pictures.

Shraddha won hearts as she hugged a bunch of young fans who were waiting for her for quite some time. The girls got emotional as the actress hugged and consoled them, and she was even seen kissing them before zooming off in her car.

Read Also
Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Return To Send Chills Down Your Spine
article-image

As she interacted with the young female fans, the crowd was seen going berserk and her security struggled to hold them back and keep them away from Shraddha.

"I have to go, please," Shraddha was seen telling her fans, before sitting in her car and leaving the venue.

As the video went viral, fans lauded the actress for her humble and lovable behaviour with her fans, and some also requested her to visit their city too.

Read Also
'Dil Rakh Le': Shraddha Kapoor Makes Relationship Insta-Official With Boyfriend Rahul Mody
article-image

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled Stree 2. The film will reunite her with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. Besides, it also boasts of a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Stree 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself Bigger Gold Digger Than Sushmita Sen, Latter Says 'Really?'

VIDEO: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself Bigger Gold Digger Than Sushmita Sen, Latter Says 'Really?'

VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of...

VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of...

VIDEO: Fan Gets BB OTT 3's Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit's Face Inked On His Arm, Netizens Call...

VIDEO: Fan Gets BB OTT 3's Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit's Face Inked On His Arm, Netizens Call...

Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2...

Esha Gupta, Himanshu Malhotra To Essay Key Roles In Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff Starrer Hunter 2...

Lakshmi Manchu Reveals She Secretly Stayed At Ram Charan's Mumbai House: 'I Did Not Have An...

Lakshmi Manchu Reveals She Secretly Stayed At Ram Charan's Mumbai House: 'I Did Not Have An...