VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor Gets Brutally Mobbed As She Visits Lucknow, Guards Struggle To Contain Out Of Control Crowd

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently visited Lucknow for an event and she was brutally mobbed as fans got a whiff of her presence in the city. A shocking video from outside a hotel went viral in which the crowd can be seen going out of control to catch just one glimpse of the actress.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen stepping out of the hotel in a simple green top and jeans and as she made her way to her car, a large crowd surrounded her. They tried to shake hands with her and click pictures.

Shraddha won hearts as she hugged a bunch of young fans who were waiting for her for quite some time. The girls got emotional as the actress hugged and consoled them, and she was even seen kissing them before zooming off in her car.

As she interacted with the young female fans, the crowd was seen going berserk and her security struggled to hold them back and keep them away from Shraddha.

"I have to go, please," Shraddha was seen telling her fans, before sitting in her car and leaving the venue.

As the video went viral, fans lauded the actress for her humble and lovable behaviour with her fans, and some also requested her to visit their city too.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled Stree 2. The film will reunite her with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. Besides, it also boasts of a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Stree 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.