VIDEO: Salman Khan Flaunts ₹23 Crore Watch At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Ceremony - Check Out Why It's Special

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was one of the coveted guests at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and he was seen attending almost every function and ceremony of the couple. And while at it, Salman made sure to grab eyeballs, as he walked in wearing a Rs 23 crore wrist watch at one of the functions.

A video of Salman from Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony is now doing the rounds on the internet, in which the superstar can be seen stealing all the limelight in a black kurta set. However, it was not his outfit or his aura which made headlines on the occasion, but instead, it was his uber-luxurious wrist watch.

Salman made a dashing entry at the ceremony wearing a Rs 23 crore Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Haute Joaillerie watch. The wrist watch is adorned with 130 baguette-cut diamonds on the dial and 779 multicolored baguette-cut sapphires forming a rainbow on the bezel. The hour markers are also made out of 12 sapphires, along with a diamond hour ring, a ruby-set hour hand and a blue sapphire-set minute hand.

Salman is known for his stellar watch collection and this was just one of the many swanky wrist watches that he owns.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12, and Salman was seen dancing with the groom during his baraat party. Not just that, but he also shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan, making fans nostalgic about Karan Arjun. The two Khans were seen dancing to the song 'Bhangra Pa Le' with their arms around each other.