Video: Rubina Dilaik Almost Falls After Stumbling In High Heels On Ramp; Netizens React

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik walked the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar recently. Several pictures and videos of the actress from the show have been doing the rounds on social media. Rubina looked beautiful in a pink lehenga and heavy jewellery.

However, while walking the ramp, Rubina stumbled and almost fell. In a video posted by the designer on Instagram, the actress is seen losing her balance while walking. But, in a surprising turn of events, she removed her heels and continued to walk barefoot.

Rubina looked unaffected and quite confident as she did not let the moment ruin her walk.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, "Did she stumble? No she slayed."

Soon after the video was posted, fans praised her for her confidence. However, a section of users also trolled her for 'overacting'.

"May be she's doing acting but her confidence speak loud," a user wrote. Another commented, "People those who saying overacting.. itne logho keh samne aise confidence kudh laa sakte ho? Har waqt negativity spread karna hota hai."

"I feel she must have seen on reels where such situations taking place 😂so she just copied.. otherwise her attitude normally is good," a user wrote.

Another comment read, "Ramp walk 1% overacting 99%"

Defending Rubina, a fan replied to those trolling the actress, "It's not over acting... It's the presence of mind... And confidence... It's very difficult to slay like her after what happened to her."

On the work front, Rubina is currently hosting the podcast, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. She is best known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu, which marked her acting debut. Later, she played the role of a transgender woman, Soumya Singh, in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She also emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan.