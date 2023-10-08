Video: Ranveer Singh Watches IND vs AUS Match As He Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Just a while back, Ranveer was spotted at Mumbai airport today by the paparazzi, and being a cricket enthusiast, the actor was seen watching the IND vs. AUS match on his phone as he made his way from his car to the airport gate.

Check it out:

On the work front, Ranveer is all set to return as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

A few days ago, Singh took to his social media handle and shared photos from the muhurat pooja as he kick-started shooting of Singham Again. "शुभारंभ ! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty," he captioned the post.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor also has Don 3 in his pipeline, which is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

