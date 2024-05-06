Video: Rakhi Sawant Claims Ambanis Gifted Her ₹50 Crore Diamond Ring, Says 'Sushmita Sen Se Bhi Badi Ring Hai'

Controversial actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday (May 6) with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. Several videos of Rakhi have surfaced on social media in which she is seen interacting with paps. She also flaunted her huge 'diamond ring' and claimed that it has been gifted to her by the Ambanis.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Rakhi flaunted her ring and said it has bigger diamond than former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's ring.

"Ambani ji ne di hai ye mujhe unke bete (Anant Ambani) ke shaadi ke liye. Ye toh bas muh dikhayi hai. Sushmita Sen se bhi badi ring hai mere pass. Unko kisne di thi? Anil Ambani ji ne di thi... pata nahi. Lekin mujhe ye ring Anant Ambani aur Radhika ke shaadi ke liye mili hai mere performance ke liye," Rakhi is heard saying in the video.

Rakhi makes sure her fans are entertained with all her outings these days. She makes headlines for her candid conversations with the paparazzi. The Main Hoon Na actress frequently interacts with them and gives enough fodder for gossip and the daily dose of laughter to everyone.

A couple of days back, Rakhi got into a major altercation with a fan in the middle of a Mumbai street after the latter tried to click a picture with her. In the video that has now gone viral, a female fan can be seen approaching Rakhi to click a picture with her. However, Rakhi seemed to be in no mood, and she held her hand and pushed her away, leaving the others around stunned.

However, she had a change of heart in the very next moment and she was seen calling the fan near her for a picture before zooming off in her new car.

Rakhi was in news until a few days ago due her divorce with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, who has accused the actress of harassment and cheating.