Video of woman singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ hits the viral note

A video of a women singing 1972’s classic song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai has gone viral on social media. Originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar from film Shor, this rendition by a stranger in West Bengal has brought some nostalgia in the world dominated by electronic music.

Shared by a popular account on Instagram, the video shows a women captured singing at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal. Many users have shared comments on the post praising her talent, as much as users were smitten so were Bollywood celebrities. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on the post, “How beautifully she has sung this”.

Some even went on to comment that she should be put on a talent show, “I have goosebumps! Somebody put this lady on a talent show!” While another hoped she is able to reap some benefits from the social fame she is receiving, “Will someone please keep us abreast of this woman and if she reaps any rewards from all our likes, would be wonderful to follow through, regards from SA.”

Take a look: