Video: Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen at his funeral

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Several television actors arrived to attend the last rites of the actor. Among those who marked their presence at the funeral were Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Diandra Soares to name a few.

Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents around 2 am, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

His parents went to his home in Alstic Building on St Andrews Road after he did not pick up his phone, he said. Punjabi is survived by his son Kian, parents, sisters and his wife from whom he was reportedly estranged.