Video: Kareena hails pregnant Kalki, says she 'looked like a cow' when she had Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with her radio show 'What Women Want' and her recent guest was Kalki Koechlin, who made a stunning first public appearance on the show, after announcing she's pregnant.
As Kareena and Kalki posed for the paparazzi, an awestruck Bebo can be seen telling the latter "At six months I used to look like a cow!". She then compliments Kalki by saying "Absolutely brilliant.”
Kareena opted for a silky red off-shoulder attire, whereas Kalki wore a gorgeous black maxi dress that flaunted her baby bump.
It was last month when Kalki broke her pregnancy news on social media. Meanwhile on work front, Kalki was last seen in Sacred Games on Netflix. As for Kareena, she will be back on the silver screen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, and furthermore Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, and Karan Johar's Takht.
