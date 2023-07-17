Video: Kajol TROLLED For Asking ‘How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Really Make?’ |

Kajol is not only a versatile actor but also an influential icon with her thoughts touching people. In a career spanning over three decades, she has always come across as a headstrong individual who lives her life the way she wants to. The actress, who is currently busy promoting her latest web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, has now invited backlash for her statement on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Kajol and SRK have worked in several films together which include Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dilwale among others.

In an interview clip that has hit the viral note, Kajol was questioned, "What would you like to ask Shah Rukh Khan?" to which she thought for a while and then immediately responded "I would ask him, How much did Pathaan really make?" laughing out loud.

However, this did not go down well with SRK fans who took to social media to troll the actress.

Shah Rukh brought back the audience of Hindi cinema to the theatres with the blockbuster Pathaan, at the beginning of this year. emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of Baahubali 2. Pathaan raked Rs 528.29 crore while Baahubali 2 minted Rs 510.99 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practicing law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of The Trial.

