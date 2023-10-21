 Video: Kajol Escapes MAJOR Accident As She Trips On Stairs At Juhu Durga Puja Pandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Kajol Escapes MAJOR Accident As She Trips On Stairs At Juhu Durga Puja Pandal

Video: Kajol Escapes MAJOR Accident As She Trips On Stairs At Juhu Durga Puja Pandal

The actress visited the Durga Puja pandal in the city and was busy enjoying the festival which is organised by members of the Mukherjee household every year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kajol escaped a major mishap on Saturday after she tripped on the staircase and almost fell at the Mukherjee's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai's posh Juhu locality. The accident was thankfully averted after she was held by her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and son Yug Devgan.

The actress visited the Durga Puja pandal in the city and was busy enjoying the festival which is organised by members of the Mukherjee household every year.

However, she was engrossed in her phone and that was when she skipped a step and tumbled down the stage.

Read Also
Durga Puja 2023: Kajol Exudes Elegance In Yellow Saree (PHOTOS)
article-image

In the video which is now going viral, Kajol can be seen calling and looking for someone when she fell off the edge of the stage.

However, as soon as she stumbled, Tanishaa and Yug came to her rescue and Kajol could be seen visibly shaken after the fall.

In another video, doting son Yug can be seen checking on her mother, who was visibly hurt. She even pointed at her foot to show where she suffered the injury.

Yug's gesture towards his mother won the hearts of the netizens and they could not help but gush about his love and care for Kajol.

Read Also
Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, Kiara Advani Attend Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai
article-image

The Mukherjees' Durga Puja celebrations

Durga Puja festivities began for Bengalis on Friday and Kajol, along with the rest of her family members, was seen attending the celebrations with full fervour.

On Saturday, Kajol was seen arriving for the Saptami festivities at the Juhu Durga Puja pandal in a bright pink saree. She was accompanied by son Yug, who donned a white kurta-pyjama set.

Among the others who attended the puja were Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, and Sharvari Wagh.

Read Also
Durga Puja 2023: Steal Shreya Ghoshal's Royal Red Saree Look At THIS Price
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIRST Look: Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Parva, To Be Inspired By Mahabharata

FIRST Look: Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Parva, To Be Inspired By Mahabharata

Malaika Arora Dazzles In Sheer Stringy Blue Dress

Malaika Arora Dazzles In Sheer Stringy Blue Dress

Inside Sabyasachi's Sprawling Kolkata Mansion: From Crystal Chandelier In Bathroom To Rustic Garden

Inside Sabyasachi's Sprawling Kolkata Mansion: From Crystal Chandelier In Bathroom To Rustic Garden

Sidharth Malhotra's Series Indian Police Force To Release In 2024, Rohit Shetty Shares New Poster

Sidharth Malhotra's Series Indian Police Force To Release In 2024, Rohit Shetty Shares New Poster

Video: Kajol Escapes MAJOR Accident As She Trips On Stairs At Juhu Durga Puja Pandal

Video: Kajol Escapes MAJOR Accident As She Trips On Stairs At Juhu Durga Puja Pandal